Olivia Paige (Ferguson) Rogers was born on January 31, 1979 to Jon and Linda (Isernhagen) Ferguson in Phillipsburg, KS. She grew up on the family farm near Kensington, KS attending elementary and high school in Kensington. While in grade school and high school, Olivia participated in ballet, 4-H, school sports, FFA and the dance team. Olivia was the salutatorian of the 1997 class at Kensington High School.
After high school, Olivia attended and graduated with honors in 2001 from Kansas State University with a degree in Marketing.
While at K-State, Olivia met her future husband. She married Nathan “Willie” Rogers on January 28th 2002. To their marriage, two sons were born. William “Henry” Rogers was born on July 6th, 2004. Oscar Rogers was born on January 21st, 2008. Willie, Henry and Oscar were the loves of her life.
Olivia, Willie and their family made their home in Overland Park, KS. As an adult Olivia enjoyed family vacations, going on weekend adventures with her boys, countless summer visits to the swimming pool and K-State football games (especially the tailgating part) with friends and family.
Olivia was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents. In addition to Willie, Henry and Oscar, Olivia is survived by her parents, her older sister, Emily Ferguson, Emily’s significant other, Toby Bargar, her father and mother in law, David and Sandra Rogers and numerous other friends and family.
