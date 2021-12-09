Olive J. (Jantz) Ubel, 89, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Topeka, KS. She was born on June 20, 1932 near Roxbury, Kansas, to Arnold and Emma (Decker) Jantz. She attended rural Roxbury schools and Kansas State University, graduating with degrees in a Bachelor degree in Home Economics and Art and a Master of Science. She married Jake R. Ubel on December 20, 1953 and they were married 42 years.
For many years, Olive taught both Home Economics and Art at Shawnee Heights Junior High School in Topeka, KS and was awarded the honor of Master Teacher for the State of Kansas one year. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and was active in many organizations, including Tri-Delta sorority, PEO, AAUW, Mulvane Art Center, education honoraries, KSU alumnae association, KSU Foundation, and the College of Human Ecology at Kansas State.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jake, in 1995; and her sister, Opal Hanson, in 2019.
She is survived by her brother, Orlo (June) Jantz, of Prescott, AZ; her daughter, Mary Ubel, of Manhattan, KS; her son, Doug (Lynette) Ubel, of Overland Park, KS; her granddaughter, Kayla (Luke) Lingenfelter, of Overland Park, KS; her grandson, Brandon (Stephanie) Ubel, of Salt Lake City, UT; her great-grandchildren, Clara, Eliza and Hudson Lingenfelter; many special nieces and nephews and their families; and her very special friend of the past twenty years, David Liu. Olive and David were constant traveling, gardening, and dancing companions, keeping each other active and social.
A celebration of Olive’s life will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave in Topeka, KS. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., a memorial service at 12:00 p.m., and graveside services to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Olive Jantz Ubel Scholarship in Apparel, Textile, and Interior Design; KSU Foundation; 1800 Kimball Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan, KS, 66502.
