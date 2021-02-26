Norris (Riss) M. Taylor Jr., 76, of Edwardsville, KS died October 28, 2020 after a brief struggle with cancer.
Norris was born in Wichita, KS to Norris and Doris Taylor. He graduated from Great Bend High in 1962 and from Kansas State University in 1966 with a degree in accounting. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Norris served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, serving as a first lieutenant. He was a CPA in Overland Park,KS and Marina del Rey, CA.
Growing up, Riss was a southpaw pitcher, a talented skater and a lifelong sports fan.
His hobbies included genealogy, photography, country swing dancing. His inquiring mind loved history, politics, current events, music and films.
He would tell you he was a lucky man who found his greatest joy in his children and grandchildren. He was their biggest fan in the stands at their sporting events. If you asked those who loved him to describe him, you might hear; independent, adventurous, cheerful, determined, funny, curious, brave.
Some of Norris' favorite memories were those of time spent in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo mountain range,where growing up he,his folks,siblings and later his own kids spent many happy days hiking and taking horses up the trails to the lakes above the timberline.
"I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than trees" -- Henry David Thoreau
Survivors include children: Lisa Marsh of Springfield, MO; Leslie Moore of Lenexa, KS; and grandchildren: Sophie Marsh, Gracie Marsh, Andrew Moore, Peyton Moore and Weston Moore; sisters: Cynthia Dudding (Richard) Colo. Springs, CO; Terryl Quinn (Dan), Catoosa, OK; Tamara Yeager (Tom), Manhattan, KS; brother Cash Taylor, St. Louis, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
