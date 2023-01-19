Norman Earnest Winter, 98, of Flush, died January 18, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.

He was born September 13, 1924, on a farm near Palmer, KS. He attended a one room Peats Creek Grade School, where eleven of his brothers and sisters had also attended. Norman graduated from Linn Rural High School in 1942. He helped on the family farm. He then attended the Brown Mackie Business College in Salina. While in the Army, he attended night classes with the University of Maryland and received a BA degree in 1966.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.