Norma Lee Louk, 86, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday (September 8, 2021) at the Home of the Flint Hills in St. George, Kansas.
Born July 19, 1935 in Nebraska, Norma was the daughter of William E. and Goldie Keck Fletcher. She was married to Richard Dean Scebold who preceded her in death. She married Alve Wesley Louk on September 19, 1969. He survives.
Norma was a member of the First Christian Church in Manhattan where she attended Bible study for many years and the Marysville Chapter Order of Eastern Star. She was an accomplished quilter and enjoyed the friendships she made with her quilting groups and was an avid Bingo player. She and Alve loved traveling throughout the country, hunting antiques and were active with a square dancing group and the Remarried group founded by Alve for many years.
Norma attended school and was a graduate of Marysville, Kansas High School. She was employed for many years at Kansas State University as an accountant with the Student Union until her retirement.
Survivors include her husband, Alve; three children, Vickie Kotyluk (Richard) of Bend, OR, Julie Grunz (Terry) of Salina, KS and Ross Louk (Tina) of St. George, KS; five grandchildren, Aaron Kotyluk (Carrisa), Stephanie Funnamark (Patrick), Chris Grunz (Rebekah), Melisa Sheet (Patrick) and Richard Louk; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Latta of Marysville, KS; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat “Abby”.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Billie Jean Timperly and Beverly Jo Miller.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning (September 14, 2021) at 11:00 in the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego with Chaplain Linda Lewis officiating. Burial will be in the St. George Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday morning from 10:00 until the time of services at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Accord Hospice or Hom of the Flint Hills Memory Care Unit and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547
