Norma May Hargrave, age 90, of Randolph, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Blue Valley Senior Living Center in Blue Rapids.
She was born on March 7, 1930 in Manhattan, the daughter of Vernon and Florence (Rice) Pate. In her early years, she was a member of the United Presbyterian Church on Carnahan Creek and a 4-H member.
On June 3, 1951, she married Louis E. Hargrave. He preceded her in death in 2013.
She worked for Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance for three years before she was married and then was the secretary in University Facilities at Kansas State University. Eventually by promotions, she became the supervisor of the Motor Pool, retiring from KSU in 1995. Norma was a member of the Randolph United Methodist Church and 4-H Club Leader for the Randolph Ramblers, where she was a part of the charter membership of the club.
She is survived by three sons, Steven Hargrave and wife Debbie of Randolph, Gary Hargrave and wife Diana of Randolph and Daniel Hargrave and wife Kristin of Waterville; one foster son, Ken Hanson and wife Bonnie of Randolph; eight grandchildren, Derick Hargrave (Ashlie), Melissa Geisler (Kurtis), Nick Hargrave (Tara Fountain), Monica Schultz (O.J.), Gavin Hargrave, Trenton Hargrave (Lynn), Terra Bruna (John) and Madison Hargrave and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ruth Wohler.
Respect calls may be made from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Randolph Fancy Creek Cemetery with Pastor Sandy Ferguson officiating.
Memorials have been established for the Randolph United Methodist Church and the Blue Valley Senior Living Center. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
