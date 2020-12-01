Norma Jean Haller, age 95, of Manhattan and formerly of Leonardville, died Friday, November 27, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City.
She was born on June 23, 1925 in Oak Hill, Kansas to Leon and Clara Malcolm. She attended Clay Center Grade School and graduated from Morganville High School.
On April 21, 1951 in Morganville, she was married to Wayne Roger Haller and for 63 years they loved each other deeply with a strong faith at the core of their marriage. Wayne died on June 10, 2014.
Together they raised their three children from a loving home in Leonardville, Kansas. Norma and Wayne loved hosting family holidays and she was known for her famous Christmas Salad, Fanestil Ham and adventurous Easter Egg Hunts. Her legacy lives on in all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Manhattan and Leonardville United Methodist Church where she served Methodist Women, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and led children’s choir. She enjoyed volunteering with Wayne at Sing-A-Long in the Leonardville Nursing Home for many years. They would take their grandchildren with them to show them off and be part of the Sing-A-Long show!
She is survived by one son, Ronald Haller and wife Tamar of Home City; two daughters, Cheryl Williams and husband John of Charleston, SC and Patricia Pfeifley and husband Rick of Manhattan; one daughter-in-law, Linda Thomson of Wichita; 11 grandchildren , 22 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Dorothy Haller, Delores Wilson and Charlene Bowmaker; one nephew Lon Silver and wife Jackie Silver, Jane Silver wife of deceased nephew Michael Silver and many great and grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; Former Husband, Melvin Gelino; two sisters, Eileen Silver and Marcia Malcolm; and parents, Leon and Clara.
There is a joyful reunion in Heaven for Norma with her parents, her beloved siblings, and of course, the love of her life, Wayne.
We are proud to honor Norma Jean Haller on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. The funeral will be recorded and posted on the funeral home website shortly after the service for anyone that is unable to attend. Respect calls may be made from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in her honor towards First United Methodist Church of Manhattan, Leonardville United Methodist Church of Leonardville and the Leonardville Nursing Home. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
