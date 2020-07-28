Norma Falwell, 93, died peacefully July 24, 2020 in her home surrounded by loved ones. Norma was born September 19, 1926 in Wamego, Kansas to parents Leo and Bernice (Hutchinson) Perine. She attended Wamego public schools and later attended Kansas State University in Manhattan KS, where she met Ralph John Falwell, Jr. They were married on June 2, 1946. Norma and Ralph moved to Kansas City, KS where they raised their 3 sons and Norma was a homemaker and librarian at John F. Kennedy Elementary. Norma was an avid gardener, and loved sewing with a group at the Johnson County Extension. After moving to Overland Park, KS, she volunteered her sewing skills at Shawnee Mission Hospital for many years, and was an active member of the Ideal Homemakers, a group associated with Family Community Education (FCE), for 40 years. She and her husband were also avid amateur photographers, and she was a member of the SMCSC photography club, where she won numerous prizes for her photos. Norma also enjoyed going out dancing with a large group of friends, both at various community centers and Burger King.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Bernice, her husband, Ralph; her son Robert Lynn; her brother Jack; and her infant sister, Mary Jane.
Survivors include her son, Jim (Mary) Falwell of Corpus Christi, TX; son, Ron (Stephanie) Falwell of Olathe, KS; daughter-in-law, Terry Falwell of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren Melanie (Mike) Brown, Patricia Falwell, Cory Falwell, Brent (Tanja) Falwell, Ryan (Emily) Falwell, Kelly (Adam) Meyer; great-grandchildren Zach, Alicia, Brooklyn, Drew, Karlie, Konnor and Phillip; as well as her special friend, Marvin. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Johnson Cancer Research Center at 785-532-6705 or visit https://cancer.k-state.edu/support/.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.- 12 noon, Friday, July 31, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS. Graveside services, 3 p.m. Friday at the Wamego City Cemetery, Wamego, KS. Online obituary at porterfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.