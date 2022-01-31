Norma Louise Coutermarsh, age 93 of Leonardville, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
She was born on October 4, 1928 in Leonardville, the daughter of Martin Luther and Agnes Cecilia (Nelson) Berggren.
She married Bart Alden Coutermarsh on September 16, 1950. He survives in Leonardville.
Norma was a stenographer for the State of Kansas Department of Social Welfare and worked in retail at Russell Stover Candy Store, the Pennant Cafeteria in Topeka and the Swedish store in Leonardville. She was also a childcare provider and homemaker. Norma was baptized, confirmed and a lifetime member of the Walsburg Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday School for 20 years, sang in various church musical groups and was a member and past officer of ELCW.
Norma enjoyed a special gift to engage with babies and small children, bringing much joy to Norma and child alike.
Consistent with her servant nature, no visit to Norma’s home was truly complete without a meal. Her family will never forget those delicious Sunday dinners with roast beef, potatoes, wonderfully rich brown gravy and her matchless homemade bread and butter horns (although she never thought it was quite good enough.)
Norma was the consummate homemaker and devoted countless hours to baking, sewing, patching and crocheting; all the while keeping a spotless home and tending her garden. Oh, how she loved to tickle the tastebuds of those enjoying the sweet corn, pie, homemade ice cream, ostkaka and other special foods from her Swedish heritage.
She didn’t just sing, she loved to sing; a talent and passion she encouraged in her daughters. They will always be grateful for that. The love of music continues to flow through the generations.
Norma lived a life dedicated to family and church with a hand always willing to be of service.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Connie Baer and husband Robert of Topeka and Sonja Hurty and husband Jon of Moline, Illinois; one sister, Lylas Schultz of Ellinwood, four grandchildren, Aaron Baer, Matt Baer and wife Ellen Backus, Kjerstin Kwasigroch and husband Daniel, and Jens Hurty, one great grandchild, Beatrice Backus Baer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, Wendell Berggren, Robert Berggren, Kenneth Berggren, Ralph Berggren and Maurice Berggren.
Respect calls may be made from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. The family will not be in attendance.
Private family funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Walsburg Lutheran Church with Rev. Keith Wiens officiating. The public is invited to the graveside committal service in the Walsburg Cemetery following the funeral.
Memorials may be made to the Walsburg Lutheran Church, Leonardville Nursing Home or Bethany College and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
