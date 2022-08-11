Norma Ellen Adams, 91, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday, August 6th, at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.
Norma was born in Pleasanton, KS on March 20, 1931, the daughter of the late Leonard Elmer and Ruth Hazel (Harris) Jones. She was the widow of Albert Adams. They were married on July 30, 1949, In Pleasanton. Norma attended school and graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1949. She and Albert were very active members of the Grace Baptist Church in Manhattan. She enjoyed being a Sunday School class teacher, and President of the Ladies Fellowship, she worked in the food pantry, was a member of the Mission Committee, and was a member of the Deacon and Deaconess Board of the church.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann, wife of David Spare, of Larned, KS; three sons, Phillip, husband of Becky Adams, of Garden City, KS; Michael D, husband of Carol Adams, of Clay Center and Timothy R, husband of Cheri Adams, of Craig, CO; brother, Leon Jones, of Ariz., nineteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, Elvin Jones, Gerald Jones, and Verl Jones and two sisters, Rita Fern Arnold, and Phyllis Reid.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 12th, at Grace Baptist Church in Manhattan, KS with Dennis Toll officiating. Interment will be at the Valley View Memorial Gardens, Manhattan, prior to the service. Family requests donations to Grace Baptist Church 2901 Dickens Dr. Manhattan, KS 66502.
The casket will remain closed, and Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation is assisting the family with final arrangements. To send a condolence online visit the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview@gmail.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.