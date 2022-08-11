Norma Ellen Adams, 91, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday, August 6th, at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.

Norma was born in Pleasanton, KS on March 20, 1931, the daughter of the late Leonard Elmer and Ruth Hazel (Harris) Jones. She was the widow of Albert Adams. They were married on July 30, 1949, In Pleasanton. Norma attended school and graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1949. She and Albert were very active members of the Grace Baptist Church in Manhattan. She enjoyed being a Sunday School class teacher, and President of the Ladies Fellowship, she worked in the food pantry, was a member of the Mission Committee, and was a member of the Deacon and Deaconess Board of the church.

