Nona M. Huse, 96, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on January 6, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wamgo. She was a long-time resident of the area.
Nona was born on January 13, 1924, in Bala, Kansas, the daughter of Wynn and Mae (Parry) Jenkins. She attended local schools and graduated in 1941 from Riley County High School.
She moved to Manhattan where her first job was at the Scheer Drug Store and then she worked as a telephone operator for Southwest Bell.
Nona married Don Huse on September 14, 1946, (in Manhattan??). He preceded her in death on November 29, 2019.
After her marriage, Nona was a homemaker and partner in the family business, Huse Electric. She enjoyed long walks and working in her yard and garden. Nona loved to go boating and camping at Tuttle Creek with family and friends and she always packed a great fried chicken picnic lunch for everyone.
Nona is survived by her daughter; Donna Berner (Larry), Council Grove; her grandchildren, Mark Berner (Renee), Council Grove, Todd Berner (Amber), Vancouver, Washington, and Brynn Bologna (Nicolas), Kansas City, Missouri; and nine great-grandchildren, Alyson, Bailey, Marcos, Chloe, Evan, Kennedy, Nici, Emma, and Demi; one great-great-grandchild, Blakely; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, especially her caring family at Valley Vista.
Nona was also preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Ralph Jenkins, Arthur Jenkins and Kathryn Casebeer, and a nephew, Gary Jenkins.
A Celebration of Nona’s life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Good Samaritan Society of Wamego, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, Kansas, 66547. Online condolence may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
