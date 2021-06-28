Nona M. Huse, 96, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on January 6, 2021. She was a long-time resident of the area. A Celebration of Nona’s life will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Good Samaritan Society of Wamego, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, Kansas, 66547. Online condolence may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.

