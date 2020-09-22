WAMEGO – Nola Nelle Sylvester, 84, of Wamego, Kansas passed away in her home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Words that come to mind in remembering Nola include amazing, beautiful, wonderful, kind, caring, generous, loving and strong. She was always helpful and would give positive encouragement to everyone around her.
On October 11, 1935, Nola was born to Cleo and Pearl (Sears) Purvis in Kanorado, Kansas. She graduated from Riley High School in 1953 as Valedictorian. Nola was united in marriage with Elgene Sylvester on December 20, 1953 in Riley, Kansas. He survives of the home. Nola has two brothers, Frank Purvis (Rachel) of Lawrence and Leonard Purvis (Sharon who preceded her in death) of Manhattan. Nola was also preceded in death by her parents.
She lived a full life as farm wife and homemaker as she helped many in various situations such as fostering children, giving piano lessons, working at the UMW Thrift Shop, giving and serving in numerous positions at the Wamego First United Methodist Church. She blessed everyone she met with her giving heart and willingness to give of herself and her time.
Nola is also survived by her three sons and two daughters, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Nola’s children are included as follows with their family units: Noel Sylvester (Barb) of Wamego; Kelley Castanedea (Victor) and Lincoln; Dane Sylvester; Logan Sylvester (Andrea). Norene Klein (Tim) of Abilene; Tasha Rice (Brad) and Jax Rice; Oree Klein, Oren and Joyce. Eldon Sylvester (Julie) of Wamego; Joelle Sylvester, Ethan Sylvester and Jordan Sylvester. Allen Sylvester (Debbie) of Wamego.
Roxie Sylvester (Jim Rush) of Washington State.
Private family services will be held at a later date at the Wabaunsee Cemetery. The family suggests that the best memorial of Nola’s life is not flowers or donations, but by giving of your time, money, and talents to the church of your choice - or by finding a child who wishes to learn the piano, and affording them that opportunity. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
