Nina Mae (Musgrove) Todd, age 86, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away June 22, 2020 at Collins House, Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, Kansas.
Nina was born May 8, 1934 in Mankato, Kansas. She was the ninth of ten children born to Orley and Susie Musgrove. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and eight siblings.
On September 14, 1958, she was united in marriage to James (Jimmie) Todd. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage together and shared homes in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Kansas. Jimmie preceded Nina in death on November 1, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Steelsmith (Curt) of Manhattan; grandson, Bradley Steelsmith (Kali Orrick) of Manhattan; one sibling, Shirley (Russ) Lewis of Wamego, Kansas and many nieces and nephews.
Nina worked for Bird Music as business manager for many years before retiring.
Nina loved Southern Gospel music and spent many hours together with Jimmie watching videos of their favorite groups. Nina also loved instrumental music of all types. Nina learned at a very early age to play the piano by ear. While in school, she learned to play the saxophone. During her high school years, she earned many awards for vocal and saxophone, solo and group competitions. She was also accomplished on the organ and accordion.
After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease several years earlier, in 2017 she moved to Collins House for the special care needed. She was known in Collins as “the ornery one” as she always enjoyed joking and kidding around with everyone.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan Kansas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10 from 5:30pm until 7:00 pm at the same location.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
