Nina M. Todd, age 86, died on Monday June 22, 2020 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community-Collins House, Manhattan, Kansas.
She was born on May 8, 1934 in Mankato, Kansas.
A complete obituary will be released later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas.
