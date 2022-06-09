Nina Gibbs Johnson passed into God’s hands May 25, 2022, in Manhattan, KS, after a brief illness. She was born November 8, 1927, in Harrison County, Iowa. She lived in Iowa until 35 years old, and graduated from high school in Missouri Valley, IA. Later she earned a teaching certificate from Simpson College in Indianola, IA, and studied voice while there, singing in the Simpson choir. Additional college credit was earned from Northwest Missouri University, Marycrest College, and Omaha University. She taught 4th grade at Glenwood, IA for 3 years. After teaching there, she worked at Northwest Bell Telephone Company in Omaha, where she met her husband, Ken Johnson. He was in the Air Force, stationed at Strategic Air Command (SAC). They were married December 13, 1953. They moved to Rock Island, IL in 1962 so Ken could teach at Rock Island High School.
Ken and Nina had three children: Suzanne, Dan, and Laurie. In retirement they moved to Manhattan, KS to be near their daughter Laurie Johnson.
Nina had many hobbies and interests, including playing the flute, hiking and camping, and was an avid reader all her life. She studied voice for 8 years and sang solos at many church and civic events over the years. She helped with church youth groups while living in Rock Island, IL. She also tutored children and substituted in the public schools. When her children were older, she went back to work for the US government and Modern Woodmen of America in Rock Island.
Nina was a member of Delta Upsilon Sorority while at Simpson College. She was a member of YWCA Wives, Kings Daughters, South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island, IL, and its Circle of Virtue, she served as a South Park Church deacon, and was very active in the PTA when her children were in grade school. She volunteered in Rock Island’s Franciscan Hospital, and mentored children in the Logos youth group at South Park Church. In Manhattan, KS she worked as a Bridge Builder and organizer for Friday Fellowship events at First Presbyterian Church and sang in the chancel choir for several years. She was a member of Manhattan’s Daughters of the American Revolution chapter. She helped Ken deliver Friendship Meals for the Manhattan Senior Center and helped with Manhattan High School’s Key Club for many years.
Nina and Ken enjoyed many wonderful summer family vacations when their children were young, traveling to many parts of the U.S. Later, they spent many Winters in Arizona and Texas, enjoying the outdoors. Nina made delicious pies and her family looked forward to these at every gathering.
In addition to her husband Ken, Nina is survived by her daughter Suzanne Bloomer (Jerry), Burlington, IA; son Dan Johnson (Linda), Bettendorf, IA; and Laurie Johnson; grandchildren, Stephanie (Frank) Garneaux, Brad (Kassi) Johnson, Aaron (Kristy) Johnson, Jeremy (Lydia) Johnson, and Hunter Johnson Bagby, great grandchildren, Natalia, Addison, Kain, Keeton, Karson, Daniel, Caleb, Alina, Coralynn, Paisley, and Lincoln.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents Alma and Frank Gibbs, and her sister Frances Osborne.
Nina wrote this poem to express her love of God:
God, You are everywhere --
In the golden leaf that falls
and in the sunny sky
In the ocean that rises and falls
and in the mountain high
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM at Missouri Valley United Methodist Church on Monday, June 20, 2022. Internment in Harris Grove Cemetery, Beebeetown, IA. Memorials are suggested to: NCFHAAA, memo to note ‘for the Friendship Meals Memorial Fund.’ Address: 401 Huston Street, Manhattan, KS 66502.
