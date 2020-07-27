Nelda Jo (Hanne) Elder, age 79, died of complications of ovarian cancer, on July 25, 2020, at Good Shepard Hospice, in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born to June Louise (Redfield) and Hugh Edwin Hanne in Wickenburg, Arizona on November 5, 1940. After World War II, the family returned to Bucklin, Kansas where both families had earlier established roots. Nelda graduated from Bucklin High School and went on to earn degrees from Wichita State University, Emporia State University, and Kansas State University. She married John Elder in 1962, and they divorced in 1970. She lived in Manhattan, Kansas from 1972 until her death.
Nelda earned an M.L.S. from Emporia State University in 1970. After working at Indiana University and the University of Nebraska Libraries, she accepted a position at Kansas State University Libraries where she worked for over 38 years, retiring as Professor Emerita in 2011. During her tenure at K-State Libraries as head of collection development, she oversaw the addition of the second million volumes to the collection and spearheaded the transition from predominantly print to electronic media in the Libraries and in cooperation with the Regents universities, Big 12, and GWLA. After retirement her activities included painting, traveling, quilting, reading, gardening, and singing in Flint Hills Masterworks Chorale.
She is survived by her son Edward John and his family, wife Sara Markle-Elder, and grandchildren Elizabeth and David; her brother Robert Earl Hanne and wife Christy Smith Hanne, and nephews Matthew, and Benjamin and his wife Britt Bradley.
At her request, Nelda was cremated. Memorial services will be held on a date to be announced.
Memorials are suggested to Kansas State Libraries Hale Restoration in care of the Kansas State University Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan, KS. 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.