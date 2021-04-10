Neil Vincent Melvin Anderson, age 87, died March 28, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan, KS.
He was born April 14, 1933, in Monterey, MN, to Melvin S. and Laura Juliette (Johnson) Anderson.
Neil graduated from St. James High School, Minnesota State-Mankato (B.S.) and the University of Minnesota (DVM and PhD). Neil married Betty Mattson in 1953, in Dawson, MN.
He served as an officer in the U.S. Navy, as Assistant Professor at Auburn University, and as Professor and Interim Dean at Kansas State University. During his long teaching career in the School of Veterinary Medicine at KSU Neil received many recognitions including: Distinguished Professor Emeriti, Kansas State University; College of Veterinary Medicine Distinguished Emeritus Faculty Fellow; Distinguished Practitioner and Member National Academy of Practice in Veterinary Medicine.
Neil is survived by his beloved wife Betty of Manhattan; and their children: Jon K. and wife Debbie, Kristine Anderson Stevens and husband Ted, Nadine Anderson Horst and husband Larry, Vincent A. and wife Laura, Elizabeth Anderson Nelson and husband Kent, and Kurt E. and wife Kristen; seventeen grandchildren: Benaiah, Jacob and Leah Anderson, Sarah Ngoh and Lydia Mercer, Adam and Aaron Horst, Kaleigh Hubbard and Kevin and Kjersten Anderson, Leif, Knute, Haley and Lena Nelson, and Luke, Daniel and Julia Anderson; 12 great-grandchildren; four siblings: Corrienne, Russell, Clifford and Merle; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, older sister Naomi, and his great-grandson Aiden James Horst.
Neil was a Christian and loved to serve his Triune God, his family, his country, adopted home state of Kansas, and veterinary medicine. Neil’s family and friends, co-workers, students and clients knew him as a man who was extremely interested in people and who always remembered their names, spouses, children, their work and personal interests. Everyone who met him knew they were seen and valued.
Thank you to the staff at Homestead Assisted Living and the staff at Via Christi Village for the love and kind care you provided to Neil!
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 17th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Bill Eisele officiating. Interment will follow in the Riley Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Friday, April 16 th , at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideon’s International or Tusonge Children’s Ministry.
Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
