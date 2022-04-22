Neal Eric Climenhaga was born October 31, 1956, in Harrisburg, PA., and died April 19, 2022 in Manhattan, Ks.
After living in many places as a child, Neal’s family settled in Manhattan, Kansas in 1968. Neal’s childhood was full of hijinks and mischief. He excelled at magic tricks and entertaining his family. His sister Anna fondly remembers Neal memorizing a book of Bobby Fischer’s games of chess in three days. He was an active member of the Manhattan High School Debate and Forensics team and graduated with the top of his class. At a young age, Neal developed a passion for music which he carried with him throughout his life. He spent time as a DJ at KSDB radio station during the late 1980’s. Neal was known for being able to speak with anyone about music on many levels. He owned an extensive catalog of music as one of his most treasured possessions.
Neal began college at the University of Chicago and completed his Bachelors in English at the University of Kansas. He subsequently finished an MFA in Creative Writing from Naropa University in Boulder, CO, where his emphasis was poetry. Neal wrote extensive poetry that played with the sounds of language and commented on life’s journey.
Neal had a strong work ethic that began in restaurants, which gave him a lifelong zest for cooking. His love of music and poetry prompted him to move to New York City in the early 1990’s. After moving to New York, Neal obtained a position as a legal proofreader for the international law firm of Allen & Overy, where he worked for 20 years. He was cited by many in Allen & Overy for the exceptional work he performed. In addition to being a valued colleague, he was a good friend to many at Allen & Overy, past and present.
His favorite pastime while living in New York was supporting the arts by attending live concerts, poetry readings, art museums, and the theatre. He also loved to travel and visited Europe often. His favorite cities to visit were Paris, Barcelona, and Lisbon.
Neal was a loving and kind brother who selflessly took care of his sisters and their children throughout their lives. He was the smartest man they knew and was one of a kind. He will be greatly missed by all that loved him.
He is survived by one daughter Katie, three sisters Anna, Greta, & Miriam (Royce), and three nephews and nieces Toby, Winona, and Harrison.
A Celebration of Life will occur in June of 2022. The family of Neal would like to thank the staff of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas, and the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.midwest-cremation.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.