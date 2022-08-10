Nannie Theresa (Henkins) Baker, age 81, of Manhattan, died August 9, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Assisted Living.
She was born March 24, 1941, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, the daughter of Willard and Phyllis (Guinn) Henkins. She attended high school in Emmetsburg. In 1959, she moved to Kansas to help out a relative with her children when she met her future husband on the bus ride.
On October 31, 1959, in Junction City, Kansas, she was married to Donald Baker, Jr.
Theresa was a housekeeper for St. Joseph Village and later for Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan. She has also worked for Southwestern Bell as a delivery person between their offices. She was a wonderful seamstress and made many formal dresses, wedding gowns and clothes.
Prior to being diagnosed with cancer and COPD she enjoyed playing games with her children and grandchildren. She loved roller skating in her younger days. She was kind, loving, and the kind of person that was more worried about others than herself.
She was preceded in death by her husband on September 21, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her father and two brothers: Raymond and Burton.
Survivors include her five children: Jeff Baker and his wife Judy of Manhattan, KS, Kevin Baker and his wife Jana of Manhattan, Mike Baker and his wife Lisa of Wamego, KS, Julie Elliott of St. George, KS, and Lisa Noyes and her husband Geff of Platte City, MO; her mother Phyllis Henkins of Emmetsburg, IA; three siblings: Bernadine Clark, Marcella Witt and Joseph Henkins; 16 grandchildren: Stephen, Dakota (Tony), Brandon, Colby, Ryan (Megan), Shelby (Cory), McKenzie (Austin), Michael, Kaylee, Bobby, Kaylene (Cory), Landyn, Wyatt (Lily), Derek, Jarod, and Cody; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 P.M. Saturday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Cremation will follow with private family inurnment in the Wamego City Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.