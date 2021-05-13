Nancy C. Winter, 97, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. She was the wife of the late Tex Winter. Nancy was born in La Grande, OR on October 27, 1923, the daughter of the late Mabel Sigfrieda (Johnson) and Chase Matthew Bohnenkamp. Arrangements are pending with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. To send an acknowledgment, visit www.irvinparkview.com.
Latest News
- KSHSAA considering shot clock addition for 2022-23 basketball season
- Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures
- Leipold's Kansas staff mix of Jayhawks, Buffalo assistants
- Kansas State soccer adds pair of transfers from Colorado
- Editorial: Keep talking, Liz: Cheney will be elevated by the GOP’s craven purge
- Editorial: How to fix the student debt fiasco (Hint: Not with a $50,000 bailout per student)
- City to return to pre-pandemic meeting set-up next week
- City favors adding sidewalks on both sides of new streets
Most Popular
Articles
- KDHE reports COVID-19 outbreak at Genesis Health Clubs gym
- Riley County votes to demolish 112-year-old First Christian Church building
- Manhattan girl named state winner in Doodle for Google national art contest
- Jesse Williams is leaving Grey's Anatomy after 12 seasons
- Multiple cars outside fraternity have tires slashed, windows smashed
- Kansas State business alum hired by ESPN
- Edward Summers
- Riley County's Ames Burton exists on her own athletic plane
- Letters to the editor for May 8, 2021
- Changes to classroom disinfecting, remote work policy part of K-State's fall reopening plan
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.