Nancy Gevon (Holt) Whitesell, age 61 of Olsburg, passed away June 19, 2020.
She was born on July 24, 1958 in Manhattan, the daughter of Carl Alvin and Gevon Gwenlyn (Carlson) Holt.
Nancy is survived by one daughter, Dawnda Coyle of Beattie; two grandchildren, Katelynne and Blake; two brothers Gary Holt and Vicki and Bruce Olsen and Sandy and her sister-in-law, Sue Olsen.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Coyle; one granddaughter, Trinity Coyle and one brother, C. Dudley Olsen.
Cremation is planned with services to be held at a later date and will be announced by the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
A memorial may be made in Nancy’s honor to the donor’s choice and may be left in care of the Union Sate Bank in Olsburg or the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
