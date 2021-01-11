Nancy Ann Venburg, 85, of Andover, KS, formerly of Manhattan, passed away January 9th, at the Life Care Center in Andover.
Nancy was born April 7, 1935, in Fittstown, Oklahoma to the late Joe and Ruby (Thompson) Jett. As a child, her family moved to several different states, as her father worked for the pipeline industry. She graduated from Thomasville High School located in Missouri in 1953. She found her way up north to Manhattan soon after high school, where she married Kenneth on October 16, 1955, who preceded her in death in 2002.
Nancy worked for the Coca-Cola bottling company, Woodward's Department Store, and the Kansas Farm Bureau where she eventually retired. Mrs. Venburg was a past member of the Elk's Ladies, the Konza Prairie Quilting Guild, and also the First Christian Church. She greatly enjoyed painting and knitting and did a great amount of quilting in the last 20 years of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth in 2002; son, Kirk Venburg in 2007, along with brothers Sam, Claude, and Harvey, and a sister Lana Bennett.
Survivors include her son; Marty Venburg of Lead, South Dakota; daughter, Amy (Kevin) Evans of Benton; grandson Jacob Evans of Benton, brothers; Kenneth Jett of Limon, Colorado; Philip Jett of Alton, Missouri; David Jett of Alton, Missouri; Lester Jett of Rover, Missouri; and sister Maxine Grinstead of Lebanon, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at later date with inurnment to follow at Sunrise Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the charity of choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
