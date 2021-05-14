Nancy Ann Venburg, 85, of Andover, KS, formerly of Manhattan, passed away January 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at Sunrise Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the charity of choice.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.