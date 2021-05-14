Nancy Ann Venburg, 85, of Andover, KS, formerly of Manhattan, passed away January 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. Inurnment to follow at Sunrise Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the charity of choice.
