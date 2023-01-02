Nancy D. (Hunter) Stephens-Ramsey, age 71, of Ogden, died December 30, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born December 13, 1951, in Manhattan, the daughter of William Robert “Billy Bob” and Delores E. (Harris) Hunter.
Nancy graduated from Manhattan High School in 1970.
Nancy’s first job was at Manhattan Raceway Park, creating her love for old cars; her favorite being the 1967 Chevelle. She worked for many years at JC Penney’s as a stocker/manager. Following her retirement from JC Penney’s she worked at Ray’s Apple Market for several years to stay busy.
She enjoyed going to car shows and drag races, had been a member of Yard Art Classic Car Club, gardening and crafting. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Nancy was married to Johnny Stephens and they later divorced. She then met her partner John Ramsey, Jr. and they were married on February 17, 2012. Mr. Ramsey preceded her in death on April 14, 2015. Preceding her in death were her father; three siblings: Ricky and Stephen Hunter and Jennifer (Hunter) Waters and one nephew Jeremy Ribeau.
Survivors include her two sons: Tim Stephens of Ogden and Rick Stephens (Andrea) of Manhattan; her mother Delores Hunter of Manhattan; one sister Jill Day of Manhattan; two step daughters: Julia Olson and Beth Dye; eight grandchildren; one great grandson; and a niece and nephew: Lauren Rust (Zack) and Ryan Day.
Cremation is planned with private family inurnment in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Ogden.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, January 6th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Nancy to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
