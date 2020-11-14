Nancy Rae Haldeman, age 68 of Manhattan, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
She was born on July 23, 1952 in Westmoreland, the daughter of Howard and Ena Mae (Maskil) Strifler and graduated from Westmoreland High School.
On April 17, 1971 she married Craig Haldeman. He survives of the home.
Nancy was an underwriter for Farm Bureau Insurance Company from 1970 until 2013 and worked at All About Quilts from 2012 until 2019. She was a member of the Sedalia Community Church, where she served as chairman of the church and as a Sunday school teacher and was strong in her Christian faith. Her biggest hobbies were quilting and spending time with her grandsons. She loved sitting outside enjoying her flowers and hummingbirds.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Danelle Woodard and husband Jesse of Manhattan; four grandsons, Jace, Brendon, Kadrick and Mason Woodard of Manhattan; two sisters, Linda Smith of Manhattan and Donna Carley and husband Danny of Wamego and one brother, Dave Strifler and wife Sharon of Westmoreland.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother-in-law, Robert Smith.
Respect calls may be made from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Sedalia Community Church with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. Burial will be in the Sedalia Cemetery.
Memorials have been established for the Sedalia Community Church and Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
