Nancy Maxine Henry-Perry, 75, of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday, July 21st, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House. She worked as a realtor with Coldwell Banker in Manhattan for more than 30 years.
Nancy Maxine James was born in Clay Center, Kansas on October 13, 1945, the daughter of the late Mellis Albert James and Opal Maxine (Lilley) James. Nancy was married to Leland D. Henry on October 7, 1966, until his untimely death on June 29, 1985. On January 27, 1990, she was united in marriage to Charles H. Perry in Lawrence and he passed on June 29, 2010.
Nancy graduated from Longford Rural High School in 1963 and was a lifelong realtor in Manhattan. She was a proud member of the First Assembly of God in Manhattan.
Nancy had many hobbies including bowling, traveling, shopping, and garage sale hunting. She especially enjoyed playing Mexican dominos and eating Oreo cookies with her friends and family. As a good Samaritan, she would serve sloppy Joe sandwiches to the homeless as well as giving them rides to medical appointments.
Nancy is survived by a daughter, Sonja (Dave) Hannington of Brewer, Maine; a son, Kevin (Amy) Henry, of Manhattan; a brother, Emmett (Sandy) James, of Beatrice, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Tyler Henry, Chelsey Henry, Mitchell Henry, Abigail Hannington, Sarah Hannington and one great-grandson, Greyson Henry.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 29th at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 30th at the Manhattan First Assembly of God with Pastor Megan Allen officiating. Graveside services will be held at the Athelstane Cemetery, east of Longford, Kansas following the funeral service.
The family requests donations to the Manhattan First Assembly of God, 2310 Candlewood Dr, Manhattan
