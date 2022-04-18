Nancy Paulette Larson, 70, of Manhattan, passed away Monday, March 28th, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
Nancy was born in Manhattan, on January 11, 1952, in Manhattan. The daughter of the late Emma Evellne (Spain) and Bee Sylvester Gourley. She graduated from Manhattan High School in the class of 1970. She was united in marriage to Harvey J. Larson, at the First Baptist Church in Manhattan, where she was a member. Nancy had a variety of jobs in Manhattan and enjoyed each one. She worked at Kansas Farm Bureau, secretary at Manhattan High School, and at the USD 383 Education Center. She also worked as a secretary at the College Avenue United Methodist Church. Nancy enjoyed wood painting, sewing, crafting, having booths at the craft shows, and selling her crafts at the craft shop in Fort Riley. Nancy was a member of the Manhattan Letter Carriers Auxiliary, and she was very active in the PTA/PTO at Northview School. Nancy also helped start the Boys and Girls Club in Manhattan and served on the first board of directors.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with family and good friends. She especially enjoyed the Saturday morning get-together with friends at a coffee shop.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Harvey Larson of their home; a daughter, Angela Christine Motley, and her husband David of Manhattan; two sons, Alan Ryan Larson of Phoenix, AZ; Michael P. B. Larson of Manhattan; a niece, Michelle Kofoed of Colorado Springs, CO; a brother, Tom Gourley and his wife Gloria, of Neosho MO, she is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler motley, Caitlin Motley, Ryan Larson, Alyssa Larson, and a great-granddaughter, Emma Motley. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, Christine Blausett; and brothers Mike Gourley, George Gourley, and Dave Gourley.
Cremation is planned and a private family inurnment will be at Sunset cemetery. A celebration of Nancy’s life will be announced later. To send an online condolence visit the Funeral Home website, irvineparkview.com
The family requests donations to the Boys and Girls Club, 220 S. 5th St, Manhattan KS, or the Flint Hills Breadbasket, 905 Yuma St. in Manhattan.
Service arrangements with Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.