Nancy Joan Mathiot, age 82, died on Saturday May 9, 2020 at the Moniteau Care Center, California, MO.
She was born on December 11, 1937 in Wichita, KS the daughter of Fred James & Velma June (Shoust) Tyree. She was a cashier at Wal-Mart for many years.
Joan was united in marriage to Robert M. Mathiot on June 24, 1956 in Peabody, Kansas. This union was blessed with 4 children: Mary, Robert, Greg and Mark. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2006.
She was a Girl Scout leader for Troop 333 at Theodore Roosevelt and also owned all three daycare centers: Sunshine, Children’s House and Joy Child Care Center, Manhattan, Kansas.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Robert Max Mathiot; her granddaughter: Maria Mathiot & 2 brothers: Alvin Taylor and Carl Tyree.
Survivors include her children: Mary Singsheim & her husband Robert of Kewaskum, WI, Robert Steve Mathiot & his wife Mary of St. Joseph, MO, Greg Mathiot & his wife Becky of Versailles, MO and Mark Mathiot of Greely, CO. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and her sister: Delores Girk of Newton, Kansas.
Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date in the Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody, Kansas.
Any additional services will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Memorial contributions may be made to the University Christian Church, Manhattan in care of the funeral home.
