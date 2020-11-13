Nancy Haldeman, age 68 of Manhattan, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
She was born on July 23, 1952.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Sedalia Cemetery.
Respect calls may be made from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Additional obituary information will be announced later by the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
