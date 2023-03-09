Nancy Gay (Speer) Goy passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Meadowlark Hills Lyle House in Manhattan, Kansas with family by her side. Nancy was born on July 22, 1935, in Quincy, Illinois to Edward Henry and Eva Gay (Osborn) Detmer.

Nancy was a 1953 graduate of Quincy High School. In 1954, she married the late Raymond Eugene Speer. They had two children, Raymond Eugene Speer, Jr. in 1955, and Mark Edward Speer in 1958. Later in life, she married Morris Pool “Pete” Goy in 1984. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.