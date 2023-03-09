Nancy Gay (Speer) Goy passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Meadowlark Hills Lyle House in Manhattan, Kansas with family by her side. Nancy was born on July 22, 1935, in Quincy, Illinois to Edward Henry and Eva Gay (Osborn) Detmer.
Nancy was a 1953 graduate of Quincy High School. In 1954, she married the late Raymond Eugene Speer. They had two children, Raymond Eugene Speer, Jr. in 1955, and Mark Edward Speer in 1958. Later in life, she married Morris Pool “Pete” Goy in 1984. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Nancy’s sweet and kind way was legendary among her family and friends. Her faith was strong, as she lived her life based firmly on Christian principles.
She was a bookkeeper in the Treasurer’s Office at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion, NE. Nancy retired from there after 32 years in 2000. She was a faithful member and volunteer at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Omaha. Nancy was a member of the Nebraska Humane Society, Nebraska Admirals Association (service to the State of Nebraska appointed by the Governor), and the Omaha Walking Club. She did volunteer work for a local senior center, and enjoyed traveling, visiting family, and walking at the Henry Doorley Zoo and Lauritzen Gardens.
Nancy is survived by son Mark (Pam) Speer of Manhattan, KS, two grandchildren: Katie (Dan) Rumsey of Dickinson, TX, and Kyle (Lissa) Speer of Meade, KS; three great-grandsons: Carson Rumsey, Blake Rumsey, and Slate Speer; three nieces: Pat (Fred) Detmer of Newcastle, WA, Susie Detmer of Bellevue, WA, and Barb (Mike) Cram of Rancho Mirage, CA; and two nephews, Sheldon (Marsha) McMillen of Omaha, NE, and Keith McMillen of Carthage, IL. Nancy is also survived by the large Goy family that was a very important part of her life for many years.
Preceding Nancy in death are her parents, brother Jack Detmer, both of her husband’s Raymond Speer, Sr. and Pete Goy, and her son Raymond Speer, Jr.
Graveside service for family will be Friday, March 24, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery, Omaha, NE, with Reverend Keith Winton officiating. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 925 S. 84th St., Omaha, NE 68114. A luncheon will follow the service.
Nancy’s family would like to express appreciation to Meadowlark Hills Lyle House for their loving care and compassion.
Memorial contributions can be made to Meadowlark Hills Foundation. Donations may be sent to Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502.
