Nanci Ann Jahnke, 77, of Manhattan, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 5th, at her home. She was a homemaker and a retired social worker for the
Riley Co. Health Department working with the WIC program.
Nanci was born in Sewickley, PA on January 29, 1944, the daughter of Mildred (Upole) and Philip McArdle. She was married to William Robert Jahnke on June 25, 1965, who preceded her in death on March 7, 1997. Nanci graduated from West Allegheny High School in Allegheny, PA, and received her bachelor's degree in Education from Geneva College in Beaver Falls, PA. She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness congregation in Manhattan.
Nanci enjoyed gardening her roses, her faith, and her family. Surviving are her daughters, Elizabeth J. Moore, of Manhattan, Christa E. Jahnke, also of Manhattan, Loring E. Jahnke, of Minnesota, Susan E. Koch, of Oregon, Lynn V. Nelson, of Virginia, and her son William R. Jahnke, II., of Minnesota. Also, surviving is her brother, John McArdle, and sister Sue Dodds; grandsons John (Jack) Moore, Aaron Jahnke, Stephen Jahnke, Karl Jahnke, Kurtis Jahnke; and granddaughters Theresa Herbert, Alexandra Koch, Meredith Koch. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a grandson, Nicholas Moore, and her sister, Roni Millstine.
The family requests that any donations be directed to debra.org to help debra of America in their mission to improve the quality of life for all people living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in honor of her grandson, Nicholas Moore.
To send an online condolence visit the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation website at www.irvinparkview.com
