Nada Belle Crumbaker McCool died on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living of Wichita, Kansas.
She was born to Charles Andrew and Adda Belle (Brown) Crumbaker in Onaga, KS, on July 26, 1925. Nada was the seventh of eleven children born to a dairy farmer. She is survived by sisters Carol Adolph and Marjorie Knorr, both of Manhattan.
Nada Belle graduated from Onaga High School in 1943 and then worked at Kansas State University in the Agronomy Department.
She married Robert (Bob) Wayne McCool on January 3, 1945, he preceded her in death in 2004.
She was the mother of Katherine Ann (Luis) Rocha, Michael Wayne (PJ) McCool, Mary Elizabeth McCool, and Timothy I (Jean) McCool. A grandmother to Nicole (Mike and PJ), and Jennifer and Nicolas (Tim and Jean). She was also the great-grandmother of Alyssa and Karissa (Katherine), Ismael (Mike and PJ), and Rowan and Hazel Belle (Tim and Jean).
Nada worked as a bookkeeper for the family businesses, a large JC Walgreen Agency Drug Store, and later, McCool Pharmacy. Nada spent several years working for the Geary County School System at the Junior High School on Fort Riley. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Manhattan, Junction City, and Wamego, and was active in the United Methodist Women’s organizations. Nada’s greatest joy was her family of brothers and sisters and her immediate family, cooking and sharing the latest news. She was indeed generous of spirit!
After Bob’s stroke, Nada became the family Caregiver for him. They sold their house in Junction City and moved to Wamego, living in Grandview Suites. Nada subsequently moved to Homestead Senior Residences in Wamego.
Nada later moved to Vintage Park-at Wamego, and thence to Homestead Estates in Wichita to be closer to family.
The family is grateful to the staff of Vintage Park of Wamego and of Homestead Estates in Wichita for the caregiving they provided.
Interment will be in Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan Kansas. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions to your favorite charity and can be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547 online condolences may be left at www.campanellastewart.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.