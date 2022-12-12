N. Nadine Edie, 96, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Valley View Senior Life Center. A visitation will be held at First Christian Church on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held same day at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church with Pastor Ronnie Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Junction City, Kansas. Memorial Contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 1429 St Marys Rd, Junction City, KS 66441.
She was born on July 18, 1926, Kansas City, Kansas to William E. West and Ruth M. (Gragg) West. She was a member of The Calvary Baptist Church in Kansas City, where she met her husband in 1943. William "Bill" Edie and Nadine got married on November 15, 1947 at The Calvary Baptist Church. Together in 1948, they opened the first Dairy Queen in Junction City with their partners Clayton and Millie Lundine.
Nadine was one of the original charter members of the Geary Community Hospital Auxiliary, member of the Ladies Reading Club, president of JayCee Janes, Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, and president of Lincoln School PTA. She was also an active member of 3 Bridge Clubs and of First Christian Church.
Nadine is survived by her loving children; Elaine (Hugh) Dill of Junction City, Kansas, Grover (Diane) Edie of Novi, Michigan, Robert (Rhonda) Edie of Sunray, Texas, Darell (Michelle) Edie of Manhattan, Kansas; thirteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
