Myrtle E. Dettmer, age 99, of Waterville, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Community Memorial Health Care in Marysville. Viewing is from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Funeral services are at 10:30 am, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Waterville. Burial is at Riverside Cemetery in Waterville. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- With new home, MHS boys' swim and dive looking forward to 2020-21 season
- City sales up 0.24% in September compared to 2019
- Man pleads not guilty to falsely reporting battery with officer
- Board to discuss whether to go remote for remainder of year
- City's annual holiday parade proceeding without tree lighting ceremony
- Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
- Bramlage Coliseum to begin allowing fans; capped at 15% capacity
- Cosby's sex assault conviction goes before high-level court
Most Popular
Articles
- One Kansas State men's basketball player won't make debut Friday versus Colorado
- OFF THE BEAT | Haunted by local places
- Affidavit: Gunfire connected to K-State football player's death
- Where Kansas State stands at quarterback entering Saturday's game at Baylor
- Baylor beats Kansas State on game-winning field goal — again; Wildcats drop 4th straight
- Riley County Commission chairman compares mask order to Nazi Germany
- Nearly 40% of Riley County's total COVID-19 cases were in the last month
- Riley County records 15th coronavirus-related death
- City to consider extension or repeal of mask ordinance
- How can international students, workers get COVID test to get home? Answer may be a small, one-woman lab
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.