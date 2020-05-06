WAMEGO – Myron Westgate, 92, St. George, KS joined his wife in Heaven on Monday, May 4, 2020 after passing away at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS.
Myron was born on May 10, 1927, to Donald and Nellie (Allen) Westgate in Manhattan, KS.
He was united in marriage to Nancy Marie Muir on November 24, 1949. She preceded him in death in 2019.
Myron enlisted in the United States Navy in 1945 where he served as a cook for one year. He later served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He owned and operated L&M Wheel Alignment in Junction City and Westgate Wheel Alignment in Wamego. He was a brilliant mechanic and heavy equipment operator. In addition to owning his own businesses, he spent several years as a public servant with Pottawatomie County, USD 383 and the City of St. George.
Myron worked with horses most of his life and thoroughly enjoyed spending time outdoors. He and Nancy took many trips across the country together. His love of music spanned genres and decades. He played the harmonica, piano, guitar and exhibited a fine baritone voice when singing.
Myron’s greatest role was that of a father, grandfather and friend. He was extraordinarily loyal and reliable. He was always willing to assist with projects or repairs, and was a teacher and mentor in the process. He took immense pride in passing on a wealth of technical skills to many people, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by four children, Michael Westgate (Lynn), St. George, KS, Kathleen Enoch (Michael), Manhattan, KS, Laurie Redding, Ellsworth, KS, and Jody Redding, St. George, KS; a brother, Danny Westgate (Jenny), Wamego, KS; two sisters, Winnie Trotter, St. George, KS, and Jessie Ruddell (Jay), Mesa, AZ; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, two grandchildren, Erin Westgate and Sally Redding, and four siblings, Hazel Gleason, Toby Westgate, Willie Westgate, and Iva Lee Westgate.
Private family services will be held at a later date at the St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials to Good Shepherd Hospice House, and may be left in the care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 6647. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.