On April 30,2020 Myrna Kay (McIntyre) Padgett passed away. She was born to Virgil Edward McIntyre and Helen Winifred (Smith) McIntyre on March 20,1941.
Myrna was the biological mother to Debra,Cindy and Jamie ,however she was a surrogate mother to TJ, Stuart, Grace and Johnnie and many others who crossed her threshold.
Myrna was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always ready to help anyone in need and she always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe,healthy and happy.
In life when anyone else would have broken, Myrna stayed strong. Through her we learned resilience and perseverance. There was to the end no quit in Myrna.
Myrna is survived by her husband Jim, daughters Debbie Ratzlaff (Tracy), Cindy Mcdonald, grandchildren T.J., Jimmy, Jackie, Stuart,Grace, Missy, Zabrina and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Jamie Ostrom, her parents and 2 sisters.
Burial will be in Ashland cemetery following a celebration of her life which will be announced at a later date.
Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
