A Celebration of Life will be held for Myrline Winkler, 82. Myrline died July 24 after a long struggle with cancer.
All are invited to celebrate her life on August 17 at 11:00a.m. The celebration will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Wamego, Kansas. To celebrate we will begin with Eucharist. All are invited to partake in the bread and the wine. After the Eucharist we will gather in Guild Hall for a time of sharing the life of Myrline.
Since Covid has increased, it appears wise to wear a mask.
The celebration will also be on Zoom. Please email Mother Casey at mothercasey@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.
In lieu of flowers, please give to a memorial to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.