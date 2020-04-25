Myra Ann (Cooke) Pearson, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 16, 2020, from complications related to lung cancer. She was born in 1941, in Denver, CO to Melville and Lettie (Gregory) Cooke, and was the youngest of 5 daughters.
Myra grew up in Denver and graduated from South High in 1959 and attended Colorado State University where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She eventually got a job with United Airlines working in Reservations under a very handsome supervisor, who would turn out to be the love of her life- Bob Pearson! She and Bob were married in 1962 and soon had 2 children, Kimberly Ann and Eric Lee. They enjoyed many wonderful years raising their children in Aurora, CO, surrounded by wonderful friends, neighbors, and family close by.
In 1978 Myra and Bob and the family moved to Manhattan, KS where Bob joined his brother Terry in operating Kansas State Travel Agency. During those early years in Manhattan, Myra was Secretary for the Westloop Association and eventually began working reservations for the travel agency. Myra always treated her customers as friends and family- getting them safe and worry-free arrangements the best she could. Many of her co-workers and customers continued to remain very close to her heart. Both Bob and Myra finally retired from the travel agency in 2004 and enjoyed the rest of their years at home, spending time with each other and entertaining grandkids.
Myra will be fondly remembered for her constant smile and positive attitude, her witty sense of humor, and her strong and steady faith in God. The family rejoices in the fact that she is finally reunited with her husband, Bob, who died last year, and that she is finally healthy and at peace with her Lord.
Surviving family members include daughter Kim (Pearson) Robben - husband Doug and grandchildren Sean, Samantha, and Nicholas; son Eric Pearson- wife Lauri (Oppenheimer) and grandchildren Graham and Mary Hadley, and sister Betty Lou (Cooke) Cudworth of Lakewood, CO.
No services are planned at this time.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
“What greater thing is there for human souls than to feel that they are joined for life- to be with each other in silent, unspeakable memories.” - George Eliot
