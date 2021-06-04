It is with great sadness that we announce the death of John Montgomery Williamson on May 6, 2021. Monty died comfortably at home with family by his side.
He was born July 27, 1940, in Topeka, Kansas, to John Heron and Mary Margaret (White) Williamson. The family moved to Manhattan in 1951.
Monty graduated from Manhattan High School with the Class of 1958. He enrolled in Kansas State University in Electrical Engineering. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Karen J. Oldham. They were married on August 4, 1962.
Karen and Monty settled in Manhattan in 1966. In fact, they still own the house on Dartmouth where they raised three boys Bret, Sean and Darin. Many football and baseball games were coached and attended by Monty and Karen both. They enjoyed square dancing, boating, and Monty was an avid bowler. The Chiefs, and of course all things K-State were a staple in their home. Monty and Karen loved tailgating before the football games, and they travelled to most KSU bowl games. After retirement, Karen and Monty enjoyed traveling the country and spending time with their grandchildren.
Monty and Karen were loved by many, and lots of the boys’ friends called the house their second home.
Monty is survived by his sister Diana (Williamson) Brueckner and her husband Paul of Omaha, Nebraska. Monty is also survived by his three sons and their families: Bret/Jan Williamson (Manhattan, KS), Sean (Manhattan, KS) and Darin/Katie (Carlsbad, CA). They also have five wonderful grandchildren: Lee and Emma (Manhattan), as well as Skylar, Bryce and Jade
(Carlsbad). He was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife Karen.
A celebration of Monty’s life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 12th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel.
People may share stories or leave comments to the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
The family request no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Manhattan Public Library Foundation to support acquisitions of children’s books. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
