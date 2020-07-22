Curtis Lamont “Monty” Walker, III, age 43, of Manhattan, died July 21, 2020, at Meadowlark Hills Sloan House.
He was born April 9, 1977, in New Jersey. Monty is survived by his mother, Crystal (McBride) Walker, and siblings Kiara Walker, Tiffany Walker, LaShanda Mosley, Rozalyn Walker, Teasha
Walker, Lareatha Walker, Aisha Walker, Tamia Walker, and Lamar Walker. He is preceded in death by father Curtis Walker II, his brother Curzeil Walker, and three sisters: Nykeysha Walker, Shanell Walker, and Shamone Walker.
Despite struggles in his life, Monty always knew the right time to laugh. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of relaxing in his household, going for rides, being outdoors, and eating cotton candy.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday at the Carnahan Creek Cemetery with his guardian Melissa Atchison officiating.
Online condolences may be left through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting with the arrangements.
