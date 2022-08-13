Monty Wayne Rhine, 56 , of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday (August 10, 2022) at his home in Wamego.
Born November 12, 1965 in St. Joseph, Missouri, Monty was the son of John and Dorothy LeRew Rhine. He married Angie Meritt on May 20, 1989 in Cuba, Kansas. She survives.
Monty was a graduate of Hillcrest High School in Cuba and a 1989 graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelors Degree in Ag Economics. He was currently the co-owner of J. M. Staffing Agency in Topeka. Monty graduated from the Colorado School of Banking and previously worked in banking in Arizona, Wyoming and Kansas. He was also a founder and co-owner of Czechland Outfitters in Cuba with his brother, Heath and friends, Cass Reynolds and Jay T. Reynolds.
Monty was a member of Wamego Country Club where he was an avid golfer. He enjoyed hunting, diving and his passion for corvettes but his greatest joy was the time he spent with his family and his dogs, Bentley and Louie.
Survivors include his wife, Angie; two children, Sarah Talkington (Tim) of Belleville, KS and Chandler Rhine (Maria) of Topeka, KS; six grandchildren, Kaleb Talkington, Lexus Talkington, Brooklyn Talkington, Ernesto Rhine, Brian Rhine and Elianna Rhine; his mother, Dorothy Rhine of Cuba, KS; a brother, Heath Rhine (Lori) of Belleville, KS; an Aunt, Sheril Zenger (Richard) of Belleville, KS; his mother in law, Carol Pfeifer of Spencer, NE; a sister in law, Becky Meritt of Spencer, NE; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Monty was preceded in death by his father; his father in law, Dale Meritt and his step father in law, George Pfeifer.
Funeral services will be held Saturday evening at 6:00 in the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego with Pastor Jol Klein officiating.
Visitation will be Saturday evening from 5:30 until the time of services at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be Monday morning at 11:00 in the Hawk Cemetery in Cuba, Kansas with Pastor Randy Paugh officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Wamego Country Club and left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.