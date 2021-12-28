Molly A. Reilly née McGannon, beloved wife and mother, age 49, of Carrollton, TX, passed away on Wed., Dec. 22, 2021 at the Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Carrollton, TX. No words can fully express the astonishing joy Molly brought into so many lives nor can they express the anguish many feel at her leaving this life. Molly’s passing has left a grief in the hearts of all who loved her that will never fully heal.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1972 in Salina, Kansas to Paul & Rose Ann McGannon. Molly graduated from Concordia High School in Concordia, Kansas. She then attended Cloud Community College and Kansas State University. She graduated from KSU in 1995, but the love for the Wildcats never left her heart in the years after. Molly lived her life embodying the motto of Every Man A Wildcat.
She married Patrick Reilly on June 29th, 1996 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia Kansas
She is survived by her husband, Patrick, Carrollton, TX; daughter Caitlin, mother, Rose Ann McGannon, Manhattan, KS; sisters, Mary LaBarge (Galen), Concordia; Patty Kolarik, (Al), Hutchinson; and Theresa McGannon, Manhattan, brother, Paul McGannon (Kim), Chicago. She is also survived by nieces Melissa McGannon, Megan Elzinga, Natalie Horton, Genevieve Thomas, Lauren Thomas, and nephews Matt Kolarik, Michael McGannon, Ryan Labarge, Tim Dunnigan, and Drayson Reilly as well as many great nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father Paul and sister Susan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia with Fr. David Metz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Concordia Cemetery, Concordia, KS. Visitation will be Wed., December 29, 2021 from 1-8 pm with a Rosary at 6 pm all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
