Milton Dean Berg, 79, of rural Blaine, Kansas, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. A private burial will be at Berg Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service is planned and will be held in the summer. Memorial contributions suggested to New Hope Lutheran Church and Frankfort Community Care Home, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Kufahl Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent in care of www.campanellafuneral.com.
Milton Berg
