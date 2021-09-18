On August 30, 2021, Richard “Miles” McKee, loving husband and father passed away at age 91 in Manhattan, Kansas. Miles was born on October 8, 1929 to Nell (Miles) McKee and Thomas F. McKee in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. He was united in marriage with his piano duet partner and high school sweetheart, Marjorie (Fisk) McKee on June 22, 1952, in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. They raised one daughter Annell, and three sons, Dave, Richard, and John.
Miles grew up on a ranch in Chase County, Kansas. He attended Kansas State University (KSU), received a degree in animal science, and was a member of the National Champion Livestock Judging Team. He enlisted in the U.S Marine Corps and served in the Korean War as a 1st Lieutenant. Upon completion of his service, he worked as a beef herdsman on ranches in Kansas, Missouri, and Michigan. He returned to KSU as the herdsman for the pure bred beef unit. Miles received his Doctoral Degree in Animal Science from the University of Kentucky in 1968, and returned to KSU, joining the Animal Science and Industry faculty where he received numerous teaching awards and developed a reputation as a top beef cattle judge. His greatest legacy is as an academic advisor, guiding, mentoring, and caring for generations of students. Miles felt each student who walked in his office door was special and unique.
Miles was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Manhattan where he sang in the choir and volunteered part-time as a host and receptionist in retirement. He enjoyed tending his apple trees, harvesting a bounty of apples that his wife Marjorie processed into apple sauce and pie fillings each year. For years Miles served as a “Burger and Brats Griller” at the Animal Science tailgate tent on Football Saturdays greeting current and former students from across the state.
Miles was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, parents Nell and Thomas, one brother, Tom, and two sisters, Margaret and Jane. He is survived by his four children Dave (Susan) McKee of Sheridan, Wyoming; Richard McKee of Topeka, Kansas; Annell (Gary) Danczyk of Whitefish, Montana; John (Angie) McKee of San Clemente, California; and nine grandchildren.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday September 23, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
The Graveside services for Mr. McKee will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday September 24, 2021 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Friday September 24, 2021 at the University Christian Church, 2800 Claflin Road in Manhattan. There will be a reception following the services at the church in memory of Miles.
Charitable donations in memory of Miles can be made to the Miles McKee Student Enrichment Fund, at the Department of Animal Science and Industry, Kansas State University, 1424 Claflin Road, 232 Weber Hall, Manhattan, KS. 66506-8028. For more information contact: 785-532-6533, or asi@ksu.edu.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502 is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
