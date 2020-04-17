Miles DeWayne Brooks, 89, of Manhattan, passed away Tuesday, April 14th, 2020. He and his wife Marlene own and operate the Walnut Grove Mobile Home Park. Services are pending with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
