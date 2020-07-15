Miles DeWayne Brooks, 89, of Manhattan, passed away Tuesday, April 14th, 2020. Graveside service will be held July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Manhattan, KS. Memorial contributions can be made to the Miles Brooks Memorial Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.

