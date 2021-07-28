Mildred L. Polley, 92, of Manhattan, passed away, Sunday, July 25th, at the Via Christi Village. She was a co-owner and designer at Polley Florist in Blue Hills Shopping Center in Manhattan for over 25yrs.
Mildred Lenore Linhart was born in Ravinia, South Dakota on December 4, 1928, the daughter of the late John and Isabelle (Kaiser) Linhart. She was a high school graduate and attended South Dakota State for three years. She was a secretary for law firms in Chicago and in Oregon as well as for Riley County and the state of Kansas, the Corp. of Engineers for three years in Manhattan, and at the Kansas State University Extension office. Mildred loved 4-H, judging local and state contests, and wobitsorking with the flowers in her yard. She also enjoyed sewing, embroidery and making her own clothes. Mildred was an active member of the Town and Country Garden Club, where she was a past President and Treasurer. Her creative landscaping earned her a spot on the Master Gardener Tour in 1997. She was a founding member of the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan where she was still a member; one of the original businesses in the Blue Hills Shopping Center in Manhattan; and one of the original owners in the Washington Square subdivision. Recently the Town and Country Garden Club donated a gardening related book to the Manhattan Public Library in her name. Her greatest joy was raising her three children, Barb, Ed and Bob.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Barbara, wife of Brad Cunningham, of Berea, KY; two sons Ed Polley, of Manhattan and Bob, husband of Becky Polley, of Chandler, AZ; four grandchildren: Amanda Rogers; Shawn Warren; Madison Corwin; Tyler Farina; six great grandchildren - Victoria Rogers; Isabelle Rogers, Jameson Corwin, Mairin Corwin, Madeline Corwin, and Peyton Warren.
The family will receive friends at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, KS on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 am with rosary starting at 10:15 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Thomas More with Fr. Frank Coady officiating. Graveside Services will be held at Saint Mark's Catholic Cemetery, Lake Andes, South Dakota on Thursday, July 29 at 2:00 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church in care of Carlson's-Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. To send an email condolence, visit the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview.com.
