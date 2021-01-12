Mildred Elaine Macy, age 96, of Manhattan, went home to her Lord and Savior January 9, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
Mildred was born in Spearville, Kansas on Friday June 13, 1924. She was the only child of Earl and Maude Aikins. She moved to a farm west of White City. Later she moved into White City where she attended school and graduated from White City High School.
Following graduation Mildred took a job as a nanny for a Lt. Colonel at Fort Riley. She traveled with the family to Boston to continue being a nanny for another year after the Colonel was deployed.
Mildred returned to White City working as a telephone operator. She then went to work at the Hallmark Card Factory in Topeka, where she met her soon to be husband, George Howard Macy.
On June 14, 1947 George took Mildred’s hand in marriage. In 1949 they returned to White City. IN 1955 they moved to Alta Vista where George managed the telephone company and Mildred worked as the phone operator. They resided in Alta Vista, raising 3 children, until George’s death in 2002. Mildred then moved to Manhattan. She enjoyed walking at the mall, riding the ATA Bus, playing bingo at the Eagles Club. She never met a stranger. Mildred loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband George; her parents; her grandson, Ross Alan Clark in 2010 and her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Macy in 2012.
Mildred is survived by her son, Richard Macy (Linda) of Alta Vista, her daughters: Sharon Clark (Alan) of Manhattan, and Diana Webb (Mike) of Radcliff, Kentucky; her grandchildren: Ryan Macy (Jessica) of Kansas City, Missouri, Alison Emme (Chris) of Manhattan, Phillip Stein of Ellettsville, Indiana, Heather Waggoner of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Allen and Jennifer Webb of Radcliff, Kentucky; great-grandchildren: Alex and Sarah Emme, Jacob and Trinity Stein, and Hannah Waggoner; also many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mildred’s words of advice are: “Whenever you are feeling alone, all you have to do is look up, because there is a greater being guiding us, who is there for us. This gives us security that we are never alone.”
The family thanks everyone for their support, love, and grace during this difficult time.
Memorial Services for Mildred will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday January 14, 2021 at the Crestview Christian Church, 4761 Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan, with the Pastor Devin Wendt officiating. Inurnment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday January 14 at the Alta Vista Cemetery in Alta Vista, Kansas.
The Memorial Services at the church may be viewed through the Crestview Christian Church Facebook page. (facebook.com/crestviewchristian)
A guestbook will be available to sign at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial funds in memory of Mildred to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House, Crestview Christian Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
