Mildred E. Lehmkuhl Hermesch, 97, of Seneca, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Crestview Nursing and Residential Living in Seneca, where she had been a resident since January 29, 2015.
Mildred was born on June 5, 1923 to Joseph B. and Gertrude Waller Lehmkuhl on a farm near Kelly.
Mildred married Bernard “Ben” Hermesch on September 24, 1941 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Fidelity.
Besides her husband, Ben, Mildred was preceded in death her son, Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Hermesch on August 9, 1957; three brothers, Kenneth, Donald and Elmer Lehmkuhl; and three sisters, Virginia Wilhelm, Delores Haler and Jane Gay.
She is survived by her daughter Betty (Jerry) Banaka of Manhattan.
Open viewing for Mildred will be Wednesday, December 16 th from 8 AM until 8 PM at Lauer Funeral Home. A private Mass will be held later.
Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com
